Where are Married at First Sight Australia stars Dino and Melissa now? The couple married at the beginning of series six

Married at First Sight Australia has been the perfect lockdown watch in recent weeks, providing many juicy and dramatic moments.

The UK has been gripped by the reality show, filmed Down Under in 2019, and plenty are wondering what happened to a number of the couples after filming wrapped. One couple, Dino and Melissa, sadly didn't find long-lasting love. But where are they now? We found out…

MORE: What happened to Married at First Sight Australia's Ning and Mark?

Melissa married Dino in series six

What happened to Melissa and Dino on Married at First Sight Australia?

Talent agent Melissa Lucarelli and meditation facilitator Dino married in a lavish ceremony at the beginning of season six and seemed pleasantly surprised to find each other at the altar.

However, after their honeymoon and trips to the Gold Coast went swimmingly, things took a turn for the worst. After Dino decided to secretly record a phone call Melissa was having discussing her true feelings about the relationship, things turned sour and Melissa realised she couldn't trust him. Mel said to Dino: "You're acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship."

At one of the commitment ceremonies about half way through the series, the pair talked the incident through with the experts but soon realised there was no coming back and they decided to part ways.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli makes shock confession about the show

MORE: See the stars of Married at First Sight Australia's Instagram accounts

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia's Sam Ball speaks out after being branded show's 'villain'

Dino has since moved on after his time on Married at First Sight

Where is Dino from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Fortunately for Dino, his quest for love didn't end there and reports suggest he began dating girlfriend Renae Cukrov and the two have been spotted out and about in Sydney a number of times. By the looks of his Instagram, he continues to practise mediation and advise others on their mindfulness journey.

Where is Melissa from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Melissa is yet to find her one true love, but she did enjoy a brief romance with Dean Wells, who appeared on series five of MAFS, last year. The relationship wasn't to be, however, and the reality star is back living the single life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.