Series three of Marcella continued on Tuesday night, but it seems viewers were left scratching their heads after the "confusing" episode.

Taking to social media, fans branded the show "bonkers" and admitted they weren't completely following what was going on.

MORE: Will there be a series four of Marcella? Anna Friel hints at show's future

One person tweeted: "I'm soooo confused... who was chucked out of the window? I thought it was the guy she used to know but he was dead at the end?? Was it the mayor? Love it, but all the people stabbed, shot, thrown out of buildings... #Marcella."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marcella returns for series three

A second person wrote on social media: "We're weeks in and I'm still confused what's going on in #Marcella," while a third joked: "Who wrote Series 3 of #Marcella? Shakespeare? #MarcellaSeason3."

Despite seemingly not knowing much about the plot, plenty are still intrigued by the Scandi-Noir drama, starring Anna Friel as troubled detected Marcella, who has gone undercover as 'Keira'. Another fan tweeted: "It's totally bonkers but I love it. Who recruits a burned out copper living on the streets to go underground in a city where she'll be recognised by Joe Public. #Marcella."

Another commented: "After tonight's episode, you can't trust any of them and who was the body at the end that she finds who seems to be wearing her trousers? Good series so far #annafriel @annafriel #Marcella."

MORE: Fans saying same thing about return of Marcella

MORE: All you need to know about Marcella star Anna Friel's love life

MORE: Meet the cast of Marcella series three

Are you watching series three?

Episode four saw plenty of action and, in true Marcella style, plenty of murder. Viewers also saw the leading character rattled with guilt after last week's murder of Danny by the criminal Maguire family. The detective was so affected that she was tormented by flashbacks, and was driven into one of her fugue states.

All six episodes of the third series are available to watch on the ITV hub, meaning plenty have already binged the episodes in one sitting. Leading lady Anna Friel recently teased the potential for a fourth series.

Speaking to press ahead of the show's launch, the actress said: "It was always intended to be a trilogy, but the end of the third season is left very much open. I guess it depends on how much the viewers here like it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.