What happened to Married at First Sight Australia's Ning and Mark? Ning and Mark had their fair share of ups and downs…

E4 reality show Married at First Sight Australia series six has become an unlikely lockdown saviour in recent weeks.

The programme, which originally aired Down Under in 2019, saw numerous couples embark on a life-changing experiment by marrying complete strangers, with mixed results.

One couple in particular has left many wondering what happened to them after the programme aired. Find out what happened with Ning and Mark and where they are now below...

Ning has since moved on with boyfriend Kane

What happened to Ning and Mark on Married at First Sight Australia?

Mark Scrivens and Ning Surasiang got off to a rocky start on their wedding day with Ning candidly admitting at the altar, "I'm just here for the food." But the couple then had many up moments, including their trip to the Gold Coast.

Hairdresser Ning and ex-army officer Mark had a number of fiery rows on camera but looked as if they patched things up when they made it all the way to the commitment ceremony at the end of series six.

Ning and Mark had their ups and downs on the show

However, viewers saw things take a dramatic turn when Mark dumped Ning while giving his vows. He told Ning: "Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you. Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends. And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me."

The couple then parted ways, and Ning even teased that the might have reconciled at the reunion. She later said: "Let's just say I went back to his place after the reunion.

"Look, anything is possible, and of course we still talk. I don’t want to give anything away, but women and men need to have some hope in their lives, and it’s not over until the fat lady sings, and hopefully I can become that fat lady one day."

Mark has also found love again

Where is Ning from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Despite spending time together after the reunion, it seems the rekindled flame soon went out. The two parted ways once again and have since moved on.

Ning, who is a mother-of-three, began dating her current boyfriend Kane Micallef in August 2020 and look to be the picture of romance to this day, judging from her Instagram. Ning often shares snap of skills as a hairdresser and cook, as well as pictures of her family and boyfriend Kane.

Where is Mark from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Like Ning, Mark went on to find love again. He's now dating girlfriend Bianca Chatfield, who he met over a year ago. The two can be seen on his Instagram posing for sweet snaps on their adventures exploring sights across Australia including their recent trip to Tasmania. Mark also has a new job – he runs his own café, named Freelancer Café, in St Kilda.

