The actress, who reprised her role as DS Florence Cassell for the most recent tenth series, spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot this month when she opened up about the idea of bringing Florence back for good.

On whether it was a possibility, the actress stated coyly: "I can't tell you right now, that's quite secret. Maybe, maybe not!" She added further: "We'll see! If it happens, it happens. I'm just going to live day by day and try and see my family and friends as much as we are allowed to [right now]."

Joséphine also explained her thoughts on producers asking her to return to the BBC drama. "They asked me if I'd like to come back for the whole series. They said there was no pressure, to take my time.

"At first, I wasn't sure about going back to do it, just because I'd left, I'd said goodbye, so there was no reason for me to come back. But then I thought, I love the show and I have to do it, especially for the tenth anniversary. I was really happy."

The TV star, who left the show in 2019 at the end of series eight, revealed what it was like being back on the island of Saint Marie: "It didn't really feel any different because it's a family - the crew and everybody on the island.

"I wasn't expecting it at all. When I left in series eight, I thought, 'Okay, I'm done. I've done my job. It's the final goodbye, good luck, everybody!' I loved it. But when I received the call, I was very surprised."

She continued: "[I was happy] Just to see the people I know again, and to see Florence again, because I missed her. And I didn't know what happened to her after she left, after she had lost her fiancé. So I was happy to know what happened."

