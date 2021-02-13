Line of Duty cast: who starred in season two? From Lindsay Denton to Mike Dryden, we've got you covered!

Line of Duty season two is back on our screens on BBC One, and we have to admit we are loving the rewatch! The series was an iconic one as it introduced us to one of AC-12's most complicated adversaries, Lindsay Denton, and gave us a few jaw-dropping moments from along the way. But who starred in the series? Meet the cast here...

Martin Compston - Steve Arnott

Martin has played Steve Arnott from season one, so of course he is up, front and centre as one of the AC-12 team determined to prove Lindsay's guilt in the witness protection operation gone wrong. Since starring in the drama, Martin has gone on to appear in hit shows including The Nest, Traces and Victoria.

Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming

Before she went undercover as Lindsay's assistant, Vicky had some amazing shows under her belt! She previously starred in the This is England series, and has also appeared in Svengali, The Replacement and Broadchurch.

Vicky plays Kate

Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings

Mother of God! Adrian plays the extremely quotable patriarch of the AC-12 team, and has previously starred in Ashes to Ashes, Death in Paradise and Silk. He has also previously received a Best Screenplay nomination from the 1993 film Hear My Song.

Did you know Adrian was a BAFTA-nominated screenwriter?

Keeley Hawes - Lindsay Denton

In the series, Keeley plays a Detective Inspector who organised an operation to escort a civilian under a witness protection scheme. After it goes horribly wrong, the witness is hospitalised while all of the officers, except Lindsay, are killed. Keeley is basically television royalty at this point, having amazing starring roles in shows including Bodyguard, The Durrells and most recently, It's a Sin.

The Bodyguard actress plays Lindsay

Mark Bonnar - Mike Dryden

Mark plays the Deputy Chief Constable of Central Police, who played a hand in the series' main case. He has had a host of brilliant roles in crime dramas over the years, including Guilt, Unforgotten and Apple Tree Yard. He has also tried his hand in comedy, starring in Catastrophe and Psychoville.

Mark plays DCC Mike Dryden

Craig Parkinson - Dot Cottan

Dot was originally a member of Tony Gates TO-20 team in season one, while season two sees him promoted to a DI and now working for AC-9, eventually joining the AC-12 team. Craig has previously starred in the probation worker Shaun in Misfits, as well as Whitechapel and Four Lions.

Craig has starred in Four Lions and Misfits

Jessica Raine - Georgia Trotman

We say goodbye to poor old Georgia almost as soon as we meet her. After believing we have a brand new character to root for, Georgia is taken out in the line of duty after being thrown out of a window by an assailant. Following her short but very dramatic stint on the show, Jessica has gone on to star as Jenny Lee in Call the Midwife alongside Patrick Melrose and Baptiste.

Georgia was briefly a member of the AC-12 team

