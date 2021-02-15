Finding Alice starring Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley left viewers seemingly divided on Sunday evening after watching the ITV drama's penultimate episode. While many fans were enjoying the fifth instalment of the show, others were confused by the episode.

Writing on social media, one person tweeted: "This show just goes from bad to worse #findingalice," as another said: "So do people know what's happening in #findingalice yet? Because it still seems pointless to me..."

A third commented: "#FindingAlice This is dragging now, what was the point of this episode?"

WATCH: Finding Alice on ITV starring Keeley Hawes

However, others had nothing but praise for the show. "Seems to be a lot on here who are not liking this but I'm really enjoying it, makes for great Sunday night viewing, I'm hoping Alice gets together with Nathan #FindingAlice," wrote on fan.

Another said: "Omg I love #FindingAlice what a fantastic cast and such a funny escape from everything!"

Despite Finding Alice dividing fans opinion, it seems that a second series could be on the cards for the drama, which might provide some answers to questions that arose at the end of series one.

Are you watching the ITV drama?

Joanna Lumley, who plays Alice's mum Sarah Dillon on the ITV drama, recently spoke about the potential of future episodes, admitting she didn't know for certain, but had her "fingers crossed".

Appearing on The One Show, Joanna said: "We keep our fingers crossed like all these things. You just never know what's in the offing, but I'm so thrilled [to be in the show]." She added: "I don't know yet, because it hasn't quite finished airing, and I think that it hasn't been commissioned yet."

Meanwhile, breakout star of the show Isabella Pappas, who plays Alice's daughter, Charlotte, recently opened up about her reaction to the show's "shock" ending.

"The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out," she told Heart Radio recently. "I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes."

