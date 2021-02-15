Who is The Mallorca Files' Elen Rhys? The actress plays DC Miranda Blake in the show

The Mallorca Files has been providing viewers a daily dose of sunshine as well as the mystery of a whodunit.

The second series of the daytime drama recently returned, seeing the stars of the show once again reprise their roles to form the Palma police department. But who is star of the show Elen Rhys? Meet the actress here…

Who does Elen Rhys play in The Mallorca Files?

Elen Rhys is a Welsh actress best known for her role as DC Miranda Blake in The Mallorca Files. In the show, she plays a highly intelligent but uptight British detective who was only meant to stay on the island for a short time, but ends up staying much longer to help investigate a series of crimes with in the Palma police.

Elen plays DC Miranda Blake

What else has Elen Rhys been in?

Viewers of The Mallorca Files might recognise Elen from her other previous roles in film and television. In the world of TV, the 37-year-old has appeared in other popular shows such as Silent Witness, Casualty and BBC drama Ordinary Lies.

Film wise, she played the part of Gwen in 2011 movie Panic Button. In 2013, she even had a part as a flight attendant in the Brad Pitt film World War Z.

She's been part of the show since the beginning

What else is there to know about Elen Rhys?

Elen has been part of the show since 2019 and stars alongside Julian Looman, Maria Fernández-Ache and Tábata Cerezo. Elen and her castmates had reason to celebrate as the second season's viewing figures doubled in recent times due to lockdown.

Elen Rhys has also appeared in other popular TV shows

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, the actress wrote: "DOUBLE FIGURES!! What lovely news to wake up to. To each and every one of you who tuned in to Series 2 and continued to watch, THANK YOU. It means the world to us that we have your support. Thank you."

