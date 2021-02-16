Derry Girls series three: Everything we know about the show so far The first season is available to stream now on Netflix

Derry Girls has been hugely popular with TV lovers since it first aired back in 2018. The comedy, written and created by Lisa McGee, focuses on a group of school girls (and the 'wee English fella') during the Northern Ireland Troubles and boasts an impressive cast that has become beloved by fans.

The first two seasons were not only a big hit with viewers but with critics, too, and the sitcom picked up a couple of BAFTA nods during its run.

Now that series three has been confirmed (Yay!) we cannot wait to see the gang back on our screen. Here's all we know about series three…

Series three of Derry Girls has been confirmed

What will Derry Girls series three be about?

The third series of the coming-of-age sitcom will once again head back to Derry, Ireland, to catch up with Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James and their teenage antics. It was reported that series three would be the last, however, the show's creator Lisa McGee later teased on Twitter writing: "Hi everyone. I'm currently in the thick of writing series three. Who knows that the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don't worry… we are plotting."

The show has been a big hit since 2018

When will Derry Girls series three be out?

There's not yet any confirmation on when we can expect Derry Girls to land on our screens, but scripts have been written and production has already begun. Like so many shows, however, filming had to be paused just before it started due to the pandemic.

Speaking back in July 2020, star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, explained on a comedy podcast: "We were meant to start filming around now... but filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we're all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven't [yet]. We made the second series back in 2018, so it's been a long time since we've been together filming."

The whole gang will return for the third series

Who will star in Derry Girls series three?

The beloved cast are all set to reprise their roles to form the Derry Girls. Saoirse-Monica Jackson will return as Erin Quinn along with Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle Mallon and Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire.

