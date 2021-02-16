Gentleman Jack season two: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the BBC drama?

It feels like it has been an age since Gentleman Jack was last on our screens, and we want to know more about the life of Anne Lister already! From filming details to the plot, find out everything we know about season two so far...

When will Gentleman Jack season two be out?

The show began filming season two in early November 2020 in accordance with government guidelines regarding COVID-19. As such, there might be a while to wait before we see the show return to BBC One!

WATCH: Anne and Ann agree to marry one another

Speaking about being back on set, the show's creator Sally Wainwright told the BBC: "I'm more thrilled than I've ever been about anything that we're returning with a new series of Gentleman Jack. We've had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first series, and I can't wait to show them what we've come up with this time."

What will Gentleman Jack season two be about?

While season one follows Anne Lister's burgeoning romance with Ann Walker, season two will see what life for the pair is like in wedded bliss. The synopsis reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Masks are on for filming season two

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Is Gentleman Jack a true story?

The series is based on the real life diaries of Anne Lister, who kept coded, meticulous journals about her romances. The BBC has confirmed that season two will again use the diaries as a source.

Suranne and Sophie play Anne and Ann

Who will be in the cast of Gentleman Jack season two?

The show will welcome the return of Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister and Ann Walker, along with Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. The series will also welcome The Thick of It actress Joanna Scanlan as Anne's former lover, Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

