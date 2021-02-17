Marcella fans divided after episode five's shock twist Are you watching series three of the ITV drama?

Marcella series three continued on ITV on Tuesday night with Anna Friel playing the titular character, but it seems viewers were divided by the twist at the end which sparked some confusion.

MORE: Anna Friel opens up about family tragedy that helped with role in Marcella

The episode saw Marcella - as Keira - continue in her quest to bring down the Maguire family for their crimes, all the while battling her own psychological difficulties and frequent 'mind fog' moments, and running away from the trauma in her past.

After living in fear that her past will come back to haunt her in recent weeks, it was teased at the end of episode five that Keira's stalker is in fact Marcella herself - in other words she's her own stalker. This prospect seemed to baffle many watching.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Marcella returns with series three

One person wrote: "I'm so confused after watching series 3 of #Marcella. I can't decide if she's a clever undercover officer or just completely nuts?"

A second person wrote: "Keira is stalking #Marcella or vice versa, I'm not sure which..." A third said: "Aha she's stalking herself. Could only make sense in this programme. #Marcella."

MORE: Will there be a series four of Marcella? Anna Friel hints at show's future

MORE: All you need to know about Marcella star Anna Friel's love life

Are you watching series three?

Others were seemingly gripped by the plot and were loving the twists and turns. One viewer tweeted: "I don't understand people who say that don't get it this year/can't follow it?? I mean, she went off the rails last series, apparently died, now she's still working undercover to expose a family, the family are corrupt, what's the big deal?"

MORE: Meet the cast of Marcella series three

A second fan said: "Omg that was so good, I love the dramatic music that goes with the scenes in #Marcella I'm so gripped right now. Who is that buried in the pig muck who Marcella took the ring off, so many twists and turns wow!" Either way, fans will have to wait for episode six for more answers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.