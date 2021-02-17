Keeping Faith season three is nearly here - get the first look Eve Myles will return as Faith Howells

We have been obsessed with the hit Welsh drama Keeping Faith - and couldn't be more excited for season three! A first look snap for the new series shows Eve Myles reprise her role as Faith Howells, dressed in what looks to be another iconic coat!

So what can we expect from the upcoming series? The synopsis reads: "It's been 18 months since we last saw life in Abercorran, and Faith and Evan's divorce and custody battle goes from bad to worse. She tries to be positive as Faith juggles being a mother and a lawyer. Then someone from her past returns and threatens her happy future."

Another preview revealed that Faith would be taking on "an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill little boy".

The series will see the return of Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini, and will also be joined by Best Exotic Marigold Hotel star Celia Imrie, The Gospel of Us star Matthew Aubrey and Dame Sian Phillips.

Check out the first look at season three

Chatting about season three, BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said: "Keeping Faith is a fantastic show and I’m delighted that it will return for a third series. A record-breaker on iPlayer, it has a passionate following of fans and is characteristic of the high-quality drama being produced in Wales right now and enjoyed by people across the UK. Looking ahead, the pace of great made-in-Wales telly shows no sign of slowing down."

According to Telly Mix, the series will be available on BBC iPlayer sometime in February - and we can't wait to binge-watch the drama!

