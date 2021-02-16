Are you watching The Mallorca Files? The BBC daytime show has proved popular in recent weeks thanks to its intriguing plots and sunny backdrop.

Series two has been airing each weekday and while many are familiar with the cast on the show, we can't help but wonder what else there is to know about the stars. Meet Julian Looman below…

WATCH: The Mallorca Files official trailer

Who does Julian Looman play in The Mallorca Files?

In The Mallorca Files, Julian takes on the role of DC Max Winter, the crime-solving partner of Elen Rhys' character, Miranda Blake. His role on the show is his first major English-speaking role. Asked what had attracted him to the show, he told the BBC: "When I read the script, what I really liked about it was the Moonlighting aspect.

"These are not only crime stories, but they are also about an ongoing relationship. That's something the audience will really warm to. You see Max and Miranda's relationship develop, and you don't know where it's going."

Julian Looman plays DC Max Winter

What else has Julian Looman been in?

UK viewers will probably know Julian Looman best for his role in the BBC show, given he's mostly worked in TV in countries like Germany and Austria, where he was born and raised. His other credits include Nightlife, Marie fangt Feuer, Der Pass and Die Chefin.

What else is there to know about Julian Looman?

It seems Julian is proud of his family life and, by the looks of his social media, he appears to be married and a father-of-two. It seems he also has a great bond with his co-star Elen Rhys.

Of working with the actress, he said: "I've been blessed in every way! She's in the same situation as me with a baby, and from day one, we have really supported each other.

Julian Looman with co-star Elen Rhys

"We think about the same things, and we are both sometimes sad that we not at home more! But it's great to have this joint experience and to enjoy it together."

He added: "We had 'chemistry readings' at the auditions in London. I tried out with a couple of different Mirandas, but it was immediately obvious that I had the best chemistry with Elen. As soon as we read the script together, it all fell into place."

