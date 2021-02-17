Netflix's Behind Her Eyes has left viewers pretty divided Are you watching the new thriller?

Netflix's latest instalment comes in the form of Behind Her Eyes, a new thriller starring Simona Brown, Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman.

The six-part series, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, tells the story of a married couple and a single mother whose lives entwine.

Soon after the series dropped, plenty of fans took to social media to give their verdict, and it seems that the show has divided opinion.

WATCH: Behind Her Eyes on Netflix - Official Trailer

One person expressed confusion while watching: "Okay I'm on the first episode of #BehindHerEyes and I just can't make out what's going on just yet. The psychiatrist and his wife... what's going on?"

Another was equally baffled, writing: "So #BehindHerEyes is out on Netflix and it's totally unhinged. Is it good? Is it bad? Honestly I don't know but I couldn't stop watching. Only thing I'm sure of is that, even for TV, that is one terrible therapist and one terrible rehab institution."

A third said: "Watching #BehindHerEyes, 30 min in and I have no clue what's going on so this will be interesting." Others have been gripped by the show in particular the ending that has been somewhat of a conversation starter (no spoilers here!).

Behind Her Eyes is based on the thrilling novel of the same name

A fan tweeted: "Halfway through #BehindHerEyes on Netflix andddd... whoa," while another said: "This is goooood #BehindHerEyes."

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman). Her life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson), and she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems."

Simona Brown, Tom Bateman and Eve Hewson star

Starring in the show is Simona Brown. Simona is known for her roles in The Night Manager, Roots and Murdered by My Boyfriend. Playing David is Tom Bateman, who fans will recognise from Murder on the Orient Express, while Luminaries star Eve Hewson (who happens to be Bono's daughter) plays Alice.

