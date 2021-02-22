Bloodlands: viewers notice the same thing about new BBC drama Did you notice this about Bloodlands?

Bloodlands aired on Sunday night, and viewers took to Twitter with many saying the same thing about the hit show and it's connection to Channel 4's hit series Derry Girls.

The series, which follows police detective Tom Brannick as he hunts for a legendary assassin known as 'Goliath', also stars Ian McElhinney and Kathy Kiera Clarke, both of whom also star in the comedy series.

WATCH: Have you started watching Bloodlines?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the cast members, one person joked: "This is a nice Derry Girls reunion, pls can Sister Michael be a gangland boss or something #Bloodlands." Another joked: "There’s obviously a limited supply of Northern Irish actors. We’re working our way through the Derry Girls cast #bloodlands."

A third person added: "Just watched the first episode of #Bloodlands there. A bit slow to start but great end to the first episode. Good to see they're helping the cast of Derry Girls through furlough."

Ian McElhinney also stars in Derry Girls

The show was an instant hit with many viewers, with one writing: "Thoroughly thoroughly enjoyed #Bloodlands @BBCOne tonight. It was @jed_mercurio at his all-time best, leaves us guessing, quizzing everyone. The cast absolutely superb, for me it was the incredible direction, cinematic shots, throughout." Another added: "Wow!!! What a fantastic first episode - I KNEW this would be good, but I think it’ll be great!! James Nesbitt is so believable."

Others were less sure about the new drama, with one tweeting: "Given this half-hour and not feeling it - it's not gripping in any shape or form! #Bloodlands," while another wrote: "#Bloodlands - easily the worst thing I’ve seen this year. A series of Northern Ireland cliches with loads of poor acting and camera work thrown in - shockingly bad!"

