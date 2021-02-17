The next Normal People? Conversations with Friends cast finally revealed The show will be made from the same team behind BBC's smash hit show Normal People

Did you love Normal People? Casting news has been released for an adaptation of Sally Rooney's other novel, Conversations with Friends - and it looks like the dream cast!

Newcomer Alison Oliver is set to play the main role of Frances, while The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress Sasha Lane will star as Bobbi and The Favourite star Joe Alwyn will play Nick. Girls star Jemima Kirke will star as Melissa.

The official synopsis for the hit show reads: "Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

"Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

"Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

Fans might have to wait a while for the show's release, as filming will take place in Dublin and Belfast this year. Normal People's director, Lenny Abrahamson, will return to co-direct the show with His Dark Materials director Leanne Welham.

Speaking about the upcoming show, he said: "I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen. Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting.

"I’ll be joined by a world-class crew (many of whom worked on Normal People) and supporting cast and I’m particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board. I’ve been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs."

