Did you spot this Bridgerton star in The Mallorca Files? The detective drama airs each weekday on BBC

The Mallorca Files on BBC has been a surprise hit in recent weeks with viewing figures doubling thanks to its intriguing plot and sunny backdrop providing escapism we could all do with right now.

The cast of the show, including Elen Rhys and Julian Looman, are becoming familiar faces on our TV's, but viewers may be surprised to learn that a star of Netflix show Bridgerton once made an appearance in detective drama. Did you spot them?

Actress Amy Beth Hayes appeared on The Mallorca Files back in 2019 in its first series, taking on the role of Leanna Mountford in the episode, 'Death in the Morning'.

WATCH: The Mallorca Files returns for series two

The 38-year-old most recently appeared in global hit Bridgerton on Netflix, alongside Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page. Amy appeared in two episodes of the period drama, playing the role of Lady Trowbridge, a widow, who throws extravagant parties for the very highest members of society in London (Daphne and the Duke run off into her garden for an intimate moment during one party).

As well as her roles in The Mallorca Files and Bridgerton, Amy has had a number of other parts in TV shows that fans will be aware of. The actress is perhaps best known for her part in Mr Selfridge, as Kitty, and as Lucy in Black Mirror's episode, 'The Entire History of You'. Her other credits include playing Clementine in Shameless and Maxine Fox in Sirens.

Amy Beth Hayes as Lady Trowbridge in Bridgerton

Meanwhile, the stars of The Mallorca Files have been enjoying success with series two recently. Elen Rhys, who plays Detective Miranda Blake, posted a photo on her Instagram celebrating the double figures, writing: "DOUBLE FIGURES!! What lovely news to wake up to.

"To each and everyone of you who tuned in to Series 2 and continued to watch, THANK YOU. It means the world to us that we have your support. Thank you."

