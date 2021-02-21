Saturday Night Takeaway fans are saying same thing about return of Ant and Dec's ITV show The ITV programme returned for a new series over the weekend

Fans were overjoyed to see Ant and Dec return for a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway, but many were left feeling frustrated for one big reason.

Taking to social media, plenty were airing their confusion at the "awful" sound issues during the ITV show. One person tweeted: "Watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway and having the audience remotely - which I totally get - makes it sound like there's a TV on in another room. It's horrible!!! Sort out the audio please!!"

WATCH: Ant and Dec reveal homes homes in Tik Tok video

Another echoed this irritation, writing: "So looking forward to tonight but the sound is just awful #SaturdayNightTakeaway." Plenty more viewers took the opportunity to urge producers to fix the audio issue, branding the technical difficulties "distracting".

A third fan commented: "#SaturdayNightTakeaway too many sound issues tonight, it's very off putting and distracting," while a fourth said: "Love @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway and so grateful for the thanks you gave teachers. However, please work on the sound... feedback from virtual audience is so distracting."

It seems the faulty audio was a result of having a virtual audience take part in the programme, as a live audience was not possible due to restrictions surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Saturday night show returned for a brand new series

Despite the sound problems, the show proved to be a hit with fans. Ant and Dec were joined by a star-studded line up, with number of big names popping up throughout the duration of the family programme.

Gary Barlow provided musical entertainment, while It's A Sin star and Years and Years frontman, Olly Alexander, acted as guest announcer, and Takeaway regular Stephen Mulhern also made an appearance.

After the show aired, Ant and Dec took to Twitter to thanks fans for welcoming them back with open arms. The tweet read: "Hey, thanks for all the lovely messages about tonight's @itvtakeaway. You're all very lovely and we're so happy u enjoyed it. It's a privilege to be back on air delivering your Takeaway to you. Big love, D x."

