Netflix's Behind Her Eyes writer talks reasons behind controversial ending

Netflix's thriller Behind Her Eyes has been the talk of TV-town recently. The series, which stars Eve Hewson and Simona Brown, tells the story of a love-triangle with a dark twist, and the ending has sparked much debate. Warning – spoilers ahead for series one.

Sarah Pinborough, who wrote the novel of the same name, has since spoken out about the controversial ending, which she describes as "marmite". In an interview with the Guardian, the author explained the reasons behind the story's conclusion.

WATCH: Behind Her Eyes on Netflix - official trailer

"I wanted it to hit all the beats of a regular thriller. The clues had to be there," she said. "I finished watching it and then I had a shower and went to bed and I was still thinking, 'That ending, man!' – and I made it up!"

Sarah even touched upon the response from viewers of Behind Her Eyes, admitting the debate is something she welcomes. "I don't mind people who hate the book. I'd rather they hate it than be indifferent. What I don’t like is when people say, 'She didn't know how to end this book, she tacked on this ending.' I'm like, 'Go back and read it again, do your homework!'"

The Netflix series has been widely discussed for its controversial ending

The end of series one saw the true villain revealed and it was certainly unexpected. Rob, Adele's former friend from rehab, actually projected his spirit into the body of Adele and killed her, meaning he lived on in her body. In present day, we see Rob in Adele's body pull the same stunt on Louise – all to get closer to David.

Many were left perplexed by the ending, with some loving the fantasy twist and others not so keen. Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "Just finished watching #BehindHerEyes and this is the first time I could not see a plot twist coming!! Touché... Now let me sit here a while to process all this."

Another said: "Spent the last 6 hours of my life binging #BehindHerEyes and lordddd there are no words… I have never experienced such madness."

