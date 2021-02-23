Will there be a series two of Behind Her Eyes? Have you watched the Netflix thriller?

Netflix's new thriller Behind Her Eyes has been something of a talking point since it landed on the streaming platform this month. The series, which stars Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Simona Brown, tells the story of a love-triangle with a supernatural twist.

Fans had a lot to say about the ending on social media, and many have been left wondering whether it means it's the end of the road for the series and the characters. Find out what we know about season two here – warning, spoilers for season one ahead!

WATCH: Netflix's Behind Her Eyes official trailer

Will there be series two of Behind Her Eyes?

Netflix is yet to announce that series two of the thriller is happening, and given the first series was based on the standalone book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, there's no more material on which to base more episodes.

However, the show's popularity might mean that the writers at Netflix think of new angles to continue the story of Louise, David and Adam's life. We'll have to keep our fingers crossed...

Netflix is yet to announce if Behind Her Eyes will return

What would series two of Behind Her Eyes look like?

The end of series one saw the true villain revealed and it was certainly unexpected. Rob, Adele's former friend from rehab, actually projected his spirit into the body of Adele and killed her, meaning he lived on in her body. In present day, we see Rob in Adele's body pull the same stunt on Louise – all to get closer to David.

The show then ends by seeing 'Louise', David and Adam driving off into the sunset, but Adam sense something is up. Series two would no doubt continue the story, giving viewers an update on their life and documenting whether David or Adam confront Louise for her odd behaviour.

If more episodes do happen, viewers can also expect to see the cast return, including Tom Bateman as David, Simona Brown as Louise and Eve Hewson as Adele. Robert Aramayo could also appear again as Rob in any potential flashback scenes.

What have fans said about Behind Her Eyes?

Many were left perplexed by the ending, with some loving the fantasy twist and others not so keen. Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "Just finished watching #BehindHerEyes and this is the first time I could not see a plot twist coming!! Touché... Now let me sit here a while to process all this."

Another said: "Spent the last 6 hours of my life binging #BehindHerEyes and lordddd there are no words… I have never experienced such madness." A third wrote: "Mind blown with #BehindHerEyes That was weird and terrifying. I don't know what to feel with the ending..."

