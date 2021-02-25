Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr quits Channel 4 show to explore 'new opportunities'

Gogglebox regular Tom Malone Jr has announced he is leaving the Channel 4 show. The reality star, who has appeared on the popular TV programme since 2014, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he aims to explore "new opportunities".

MORE: Gogglebox star says they weren't treated well as show is accused of poor work conditions

"So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox," he began, adding: "I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Malone Jr shares a look inside his brand-new luxury home

He continued: "I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid. PS. don't worry my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday," before adding at the end: "To the future."

MORE: Gogglebox star reveals heartbreaking reason they were forced to quit show

MORE: Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

The Malone family, consisting of Tom, Shaun and parents Julie and Tom Senior, have been familiar faces on Gogglebox for a number of years now, offering plenty of hilarious moments as they critique and comment on the week's TV.

As expected, fans were sad to see Tom's announcement and took the replies to respond. One person said: "Aw will miss your banter with your Dad and the way you always make sure your mum is ok when she gets upset at a moment of TV."

Tom announced the news on his social media channels

Another wrote: "Best wishes for the future. It won’t be the same without you and your father cracking jokes usually at the expense of your lovely mother."

A third tweeted: "Gutted, love you guys together but glad the family will be sticking around. All the best with any future endeavours," while a fourth added: "Amazing post! Good luck in your new opportunities. I am so happy to hear that your family are still on Gogglebox they are brilliant."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.