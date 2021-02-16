Gogglebox star Lee's boyfriend Steve shares sweet relationship milestone Are you looking forward to reuniting with Jenny and Lee on the new series of Gogglebox?

Gogglebox star Lee's boyfriend Steve has revealed that their romance began after he gave a Valentine's Day card "to the guy of my dreams". Aw! The couple, who have been together for 27 years, often share photos of one another on social media - and their followers of loving the latest snap!

The photo shows Lee and Steve grinning to the camera with their arms around one another, and the caption reads: "27 years ago I gave a valentines card to the guy of my dreams. The rest is history. Love you to the moon and back Mr Riley."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Lovely picture of you both," while another added: "Many congratulations to you both, here's to the next 27." A third person added: "You two are so cute! #couplegoals."

Channel 4 has confirmed that Gogglebox will be back on our screens on 26 February, one week following the conclusion of the hit series It's a Sin. The series will be in its usual time slot of Friday at 9 pm, and we can't wait.

Steve shared the sweet snap

Lee appears on the popular show with his best pal, Jenny, while Steve has occasionally sat off-camera while reading his book! They, alongside fellow cast members including Giles and Mary, the Malones and the Siddiqui family will be returning to the show, while the Tapper family have confirmed they won't be returning to the series.

Jonathan, 52, Nikki, 47, and their children Josh, 22, and Amy, 20, were part of the original line-up for the hit Channel 4 show when it first aired in 2013 and unofficially left the show in 2018.

