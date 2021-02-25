Young Sheldon: meet the cast of the hit sitcom Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory spinoff?

Fans of The Big Bang Theory were delighted when it was announced that a new spinoff series about the life of beloved character Sheldon Cooper was in the works.

Unsurprisingly, Young Sheldon has been a hit with viewers and recently returned to screens for its fourth season. The series follows Jim Parsons' character as a young boy growing up in Texas in the 1980s.

The show's cast is a pretty talented bunch, so find out more about them - and who they play - below!

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Leading the cast of Young Sheldon is 12-year-old actor Iain Armitage. The young actor, who was reportedly named after British screen legend Ian McKellen, is the son of theatre producer Lee Armitage and actor Euan Morton. Before landing the role in the series, Iain played Shailene Woodley's son in Big Little Lies. He's also appeared in the films The Glass Castle, I'm Not Here and Our Soul at Night. Last year he lended his voice to the character of Shaggy in the new Scooby-Doo film Scoob!.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Sheldon's mother Mary is played by actress Zoe Perry, the daughter of veteran comedy actress Lauri Metcalf, who played the part on The Big Bang Theory. Despite the familial link, Zoe has previously said she received the role through an audition. Her other TV credits include The Family, NCIS and the political thriller Scandal, which stars her father, Jeff Perry.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr

Lance Barber plays George, Sheldon's father and the school's football coach in the series. Lance has made appearances on many sitcoms over the years, including Brooklyn 99, Bob's Burgers and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr

Big Bang Theory fans might recognise Lance since he once appeared on the original series in a different role. In season five, he played an old school bully who Leonard confronts.

Montana Jordan as George Cooper Jr

Sheldon's older football-loving brother is played by teenage actor Montana Jordan. While the young actor doesn't have many credits to his name, in 2018, he was selected from over 10,000 applicants to star as the son of Josh Brolin in the film The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Jr

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Missy is Sheldon's twin sister and is the direct opposite of her brother in many ways, but the two share a close bond. You might recognise actress Raegan Revord from her recurring role on Modern Family or her supporting roles on Grace and Frankie, Teachers and Day by Dy.

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Annie Potts as Connie Tucker

Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw, is the sarcastic matriarch of the family. She is played by actress Annie Potts who is known for her roles in the hit '80s movies Ghostbusters and Pretty in Pink. More recently, she has turned to television roles and has made appearances in Scandal, Chicago Med and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She also voiced the character of Bo Peep in the Toy Story films.

Annie Potts as Connie Tucker

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff

As the pastor of the Coopers' local church, Jeff is often challenged by young Sheldon's atheism and derision of Christianity. The actor playing Pastor Jeff, Matt Hobby, has previously starred in Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, Fresh Off the Boat, Hart of Dixie and the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff

