7 amazing films and TV shows coming to NOW TV in March

Need something new to watch? Of course you do. If you've pretty much exhausted all that the streaming platforms have to offer, then fear not as we've got some great new titles you can add to your list to keep you entertained for hours.

From a gripping new drama starring Bryan Cranston to a Golden Globe nominated new comedy thriller – here's 7 great shows and films coming to NOW TV in March...

Your Honour

Award-winning actor and star of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, fronts this new drama as a high profile judge Michael Desiato thrown in a complex case involving his son, Hunter. After Hunter is involved in a hit and run that's linked to one of the country's most notorious crime families, Michael uses his legal power to try and keep the crime under wraps, leading to tragic consequences.

Your Honour – available on Now TV from 2 March

The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco received a nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after her work in the Flight Attendant and is in the running for the Best Actress Golden Globe! The comedy-drama tells the story of air hostess Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley, who lives a reckless life of drinking and getting up to mischief on the job – but finds herself in hot water when waking up in a hotel room with a dead body.

The Flight Attendant – available on Now TV from 19 March

Tina

This one-off documentary details the life and career of music legend Tina Turner. The show provides an exclusive look inside her story and follows her path to global success as she cemented her name as one of the most iconic singers of the twentieth century.

Tina – available on Now TV from 28 March

The Glorias

The Glorias, first released in 2020, tells the story of legendary journalist, activist and feminist Gloria Steinem through her extraordinary life. The film, which is based on Gloria's book titled My Life on the Road, sees the political activist portrayed by four different actresses throughout, recounting different stages of her life from childhood to adulthood.

The cast is impressive too with stars like Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander both taking on the role of Gloria, as well as Janelle Monae portraying fellow activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes.

The Glorias – available on Now TV from 7 March

The Good Doctor

If you're a fan of The Good Doctor then you'll be pleased to know that season four is arriving very soon. Freddie Highmore returns as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who does all he can to save lives while battling with the ongoing COVID pandemic. Seasons one to three are available to stream now if you need to catch up.

The Good Doctor – available on Now TV from 16 March

Finding The Way Back

Ben Affleck fronts this sports drama film as Jack Cunningham, an alcoholic ironworker who is asked to coach a mediocre team at his former high school and soon puts them on a winning streak.

Finding The Way Back – available on Now TV from 19 March

The Witches

Anne Hathaway blew fans away as the lead role in the 2020 remake of the classic Roald Dahl story. The actress plays the Grand High Witche alongside other big names such as Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock.

The Witches – available on Now TV from 5 March

