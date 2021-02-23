Married at First Sight Australia: Fans saying same thing as Jessika and Dan make debut as a couple Series six comes to an end this week

Series six of Married at First Sight Australia might be coming to an end this week, but it seems that the show is making sure that the drama is present right up until the last moment.

Monday's episode was no different, with fans all saying the same thing about the legitimacy of Jessika and Dan's relationship. After they made their debut as an official couple on the show, viewers then saw Jessika declare her love for Dan, but fans think Dan is not so keen.

One fan wrote: "Dan is trying to save Jess from embarrassment at this point. #MAFS #MAFSAustralia." Another said: "Dan is LYING for the audience has jess lost her common sense? #MAFS #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia."

A third agreed that Dan isn't to be trusted, adding: "Jess saying I'm in love with you and Dan's response was 'that's nice', then saying 'I think I do' was so fake #MAFS #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia."

Many were also seemingly unimpressed with the couple and Jessika's friend Martha, who was defensive of her friend's relationship after Dan left Tamara for Jessika. One person wrote: "Jules speaks nothing but facts. Martha and Jess are the most immature women and I don't know how Michael and Dan don't see it. Embarrassing behaviour #MarriedAtFirstSightAus #MAFS."

Jessika and Dan became a couple after he called it quits with Tamara

Another said: "Martha and Jessika, what a pair! Jules was spot on. If Dan has any sense he will take Mick's advice. Bring back Cyrell, she knew these two were wrong 'uns!'"

Meanwhile, Down Under, a new series of Married at First Sight has started and has already gone down a hit with fans of the show. One of the new couples, Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards were paired together as a promising match, but it seems Rebecca was slightly critical of her new man.

"He bites his nails," she said whilst speaking to the producers. "I pay attention to details, he's been gnawing those away." Looks like it's going to be another interesting series!

