Shark Tank: what are the net worths of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and more Find out more about their incredible wealth here...

Shark Tank has been a launching pad for some of the most successful businesses in recent years.

Collectively, the sharks have invested over $100million into the hopeful entrepreneurs who have dared to enter the tank across the show's eleven-year history. But what are the show's stars actually worth?

From Mark Cuban to Lori Greiner, keep reading to find out more about their incredible wealth...

Shark Tank has been on screens for more than ten years

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is estimated to be the wealthiest of the sharks, with a net worth of $4.2billion. The tech entrepreneur hit billionaire status over 20 years ago in 1999 and his fortune has only grown since then! Today he owns NBA's Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV as well as dozens of small startups.

Kevin O'Leary

Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary is said to be worth $400million thanks to his software company SoftKey International, which he sold to Mattel for a huge sum back in the nineties. He's the second richest shark on the show, although we're still not sure how he earned his 'Mr Wonderful' nickname…

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran is a real estate mogul with a net worth of $100million. She started the Corcoran Group with nothing but a $1,000 loan back in the 1970s, and the rest they say, is history!

Daymond John

Daymond John is best known as the founder, president, and CEO of sportswear company FUBU. As a result, his net worth is estimated to be roughly $350million. He's also the brains behind co-working space blueprint+co, which helps connect like-minded entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources to grow their businesses.

Lori Greiner

The Queen of QVC, Lori Greiner has created over 500 products and currently holds over 120 patents, so we’re hardly surprised to hear her net worth is estimated to be around $120million. Many of her Shark Tank investments, including Scrub Daddy and the Squatty Potty, have become some of the show’s biggest success stories.

Robert Herjavec

Shark Robert Herjavec’s net worth is estimated to be $200million. The Croatian-born investor founded Herjavec Group, a global leader in cybersecurity and is now considered a global leader in information security.

