McDonald & Dodds: Meet the cast of series two of the ITV detective drama

ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds returns this weekend, and we're so excited to see what series two has in store.

The show follows Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia as an unlikely duo thrown together to solve complex crimes – and discover that they need each other more than they ever expected.

So who are all the new and returning faces joining the stars for series two? Keep reading to find out...

Tala Gouveia as DCI McDonald

As an ambitious, driven police officer, Tala said that it was a "fantastic" part to play. Speaking about her character she said: "She is a great female lead and as a young woman of colour, is the boss of a middle-aged white man. That’s partly what drew me towards it. It’s a little bit different and not necessarily the representation I have seen growing up or watching detective shows."

She continued: "There have always been women on screen but often they have been there to support the storyline of the men. However, the women in McDonald and Dodds are very much part of it. They are there to support the story, not support another character's storyline." Tala has previously starred in Go Jetters, Cold Feet and Plebs.

Jason Watkins - DS Dodds

Jason Watkins plays DS Dodds, a quiet and unassuming officer with a clever mind who has the opposite approach to McDonald. Viewers will recognise the actor from his many crime drama roles including Line of Duty, Des and Safe House. He also played Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three of The Crown.

Opening up about his character's working relationship with McDonald in series two, Jason said: "Dodds and McDonald learn from each other. Dodds learns that trying to be assertive is not a bad thing, and maybe she has to take her foot off the gas and think, 'Is there another way around this?'"

James Murray as Chief Supt John Houseman

James Murray returns for season two as McDonald and Dodds' boss. As in series one, he's keen for Dodds to take early retirement and isn't exactly the most supportive character on the show.

As James explained: "He is one of those people who will throw anyone under the bus. He can turn everything to his own advantage. Seamlessly." James has previously appeared on Death in Paradise, Age Before Beauty, New Tricks and Him.

Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig

Jack plays police officer Darren and has previously starred in Dunkirk and Murder on the Orient Express. He has also had a successful TV career and has played Billy Pendrick in Doctor Martin and Jago Martin in Poldark.

Lily Sacofsky as DC Milena Paciorkowski

Sanditon actress Lily Sacofsky joins the cast as new police recruit DC Milena Paciorkowski. Creator Robert Murphy said of the character: "We wanted to introduce a Polish officer because we tried to reflect contemporary Britain. The characters we come across try and reflect the world we are in."

Patsy Kensit as Barbara Graham

Patsy Kensit makes an appearance in the show as Barbara, a former television presenter now living in Bath along with her famous friends. The four plan a balloon trip, but tragedy soon strikes. Viewers will recognise Patsy from her roles on Emmerdale, Holby City and French & Saunders.

Martin Kemp as Mick Elkins

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp plays a character not so different from his real life. As Mick, he's a former music industry bigwig. Martin has made quite a few TV appearances in recent years, having landed roles on Eastenders, Birds of a Feather and more.

Cathy Tyson as Jackie Somner

Like Patsy and Martin, Cathay Tyson plays another former star who finds herself trying to cover up a crime after the balloon trip goes wrong. The actress is known for her roles in the 1980s dramas Rules of Engagement, Band of Gold, Mona Lisa and Night & Day. More recently, she appeared in Grange Hill and has voiced the character of Gran Gran on the children's show JoJo and Gran Gran.

Rupert Graves as Gordon Elmwood

Rounding off the gang of friends is Rupert Graves, who recently starred in the third season of Riviera. His other TV credits include Sherlock, Last Tango in Halifax and The White Queen.

Rob Brydon as Roy Gilbert

Comedian Rob Brydon appears in the new series as an aviation expert, Roy. While the Welsh funnyman has had many television roles over the years, he's perhaps most well known for his hilarious turn as Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey.

