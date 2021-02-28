Who is Dancing on Ice star Sonny Jay dating? All you need to know Find out about the Capital radio DJ's love life...

Dancing on Ice has seen a number of celebrities forced to drop out of the competition – but one star who's still very much enjoying his time on the ice is Capital radio DJ, Sonny Jay.

While he's spending the majority of his time in training with his partner, professional skater Angela Egan, Sonny does have another lady in his life…

Who is Sonny Jay dating?

Sonny Jay is engaged to Lauren Faith, a music producer and artist from London. The pair, who have been dating since 2017, announced their engagement in August 2020 while on holiday in Mykonos.

Sharing the news with his 59k Instagram followers, Sonny said: "SHE SAID YES! Couldn't be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. Lauren Faith I love you so much xx."

Sonny and Lauren got engaged in 2020

Lauren also took to her own social media account to share her glee while showing off her diamond-encrusted engagement ring. She captioned the pics: "I SAID YESSSSSSSSS!!!!! One of the most romantic days when your best friend asks you to marry them."

How did Sonny Jay propose to Lauren Faith?

Sonny got down on one knee during a romantic boat ride. Lauren shared a glimpse of the proposal on Instagram with a video of Sonny proposing at the bow of their yacht while she held a bouquet of roses in one hand.

After Sonny popped the question, Lauren looked shocked before saying 'yes' and throwing her arms around him and showering him with kisses. Aww!

Lauren shared a sweet video of Sonny's proposal on Instagram

How did Sonny Jay and Lauren Faith meet?

While it's unclear how the couple first met, Sonny did reveal that he took a leaf out of Love Actually's playbook by turning up on Lauren's doorstep with flowers and asking her "to be mine".

Paying tribute to his future wife on their anniversary last April, Sonny said: "I can’t believe it was two years ago I turned up to your house with a bunch of flowers asking you to be mine.

"The last two years have gone so quick and yet we’ve achieved so so much together. Thank you for being the best support I could ever ask for! Happy Anniversary – I Love You."

Sonny and Lauren have been dating since 2017

When is Sonny Jay and Lauren Faith's wedding?

Sonny recently revealed that the couple are yet to set a date due to the ongoing pandemic – but his dream is to elope with his bride.

He told CapitalFM: "In my eyes, I’d love to just go abroad, just me and her and then go, ‘by the way, we’re married everyone!"

Sonny and Lauren have yet to set a date for their wedding

He also admitted that due to his stint on Dancing on Ice, Lauren now wants an ice rink at their wedding!

He added: "She said, ‘I’ve had this idea, imagine if we had an ice rink at our wedding and then we did our first dance on ice’ and I was like, ‘Come on, that would be amazing but I’m not the Kardashians!' It would have to be a frozen-over pond instead."

