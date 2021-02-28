Meet the cast of gripping BBC drama Bloodlands

We love nothing more than a BBC drama, and brand new thriller Bloodlands, which started last week, is one we feel is going to have us glued to our seats for the foreseeable future.

The series, produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, follows police detective Tom Brannick as he hunts for a legendary assassin known who has wreaked havoc on Northern Ireland for more than 20 years.

So who will be joining lead actor James Nesbitt for the show? Meet the Irish's drama's impressive homegrown talent here...

James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick

James Nesbitt takes on the lead role of DI Tom Brannick, a police officer with more than 20 years of experience - and a tragic connection to the mysterious assassin known only as 'Goliath'.

The BAFTA-nominated actor is known for his many television roles including Cold Feet, The Missing, Stan Lee's Lucky Man and Jekyll. He also starred as the dwarf Bofur in The Hobbit trilogy. Speaking about the show, James said: "It is a classic Jed Mercurio thriller, where you're not really sure what's going on, with many different stories interwoven into it. I think it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

Charlene McKenna as Niamh McGovern

Playing Tom's partner on the force DS Niamh McGovern is Charlene McKenna, who is best known for her roles in Ripper Street, Merlin and Vienna Blood.

Describing what it was like shooting the show in Ireland's breathtaking islands, she said: "Northern Ireland in deep winter on the coast is always challenging... We were so cold it was hard to speak at times, as our lips were numb, and we had to take speed boats to the mainland for toilet breaks. The cast and crew were amazing morale boosters during those days. We did all we could to lift each other up. I'll never forget it."

Lisa Dwan as Tori Matthews

Lisa Dwan plays Tori Matthews, a doctor who teaches Tom's daughter at Queen's University Belfast. After being introduced to the detective, she agrees to lend her medical expertise to the case and quickly forms a close bond with Tom. While Lisa is perhaps best known for her extensive work in theatre, her television credits include a long-running stint on Irish soap Fair City, Top Boy and Trust.

Lorcan Cranitch as Jackie Twomey

Jackie is Tom's boss at PSNI and previously worked with him on the Goliath case. Knowing how it affected him at the time, Jackie is initially reluctant to have the detective take on the case again but is eventually swayed. Actor Lorcan Cranitch has appeared in many British dramas, including Waking the Dead, Spooks, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise and New Tricks over the years.

Ian McElhinney as Adam Cory

Adam Corey is the brother of one of Goliath's victims, who Tom and Niamh reach out to for more information about the grisly murders. Viewers will most likely recognise actor Ian McElhinney for his roles in Derry Girls and Game of Thrones. He's also had supporting roles in The Fall, Doctor Who and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Chris Walley as Billy' Birdy' Bird

Billy Bird, or 'Birdy' as he's known, works with Tom and Niamh and is responsible for a pretty important breakthrough in the case. Actor Chris Walley who plays him, doesn't have most credits to his name, but viewers may know him from BBC Three series The Young Offenders or his supporting role in the Sam Mendes war film 1917.

Michael Smiley as Dinger

Comedian Michael Smiley plays Dinger, a crime scene investigator and long-time acquaintance of Tom who has his own theories about the Goliath case. Michael first rose to fame in Channel 4's Spaced before going on to land roles in Luther, Black Mirror and Doctor Who. More recently, he starred in the six-part drama Dead Still.

Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick

Izzy is Tom's twenty-something daughter who is studying medicine at university and is played by actress Lola Petticrew. She has previously appeared in the comedy series My Left Nut, the film Dating Amber and will star as Jane Seymour in the upcoming Channel 5 historical drama Anne Boleyn.

