Why has Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman been replaced? Everything we know The pro skater was previously partnered with actress Faye Brookes

Viewers tuning into Dancing on Ice this weekend might notice a few differences in the line-up since the skating competition last aired two weeks ago, one being that Faye Brookes' pro partner has been replaced.

The Coronation Street actress was originally paired with professional skater Hamish Gaman, who was sadly forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining an injury.

Hamish snapped a tendon in his finger at the start of February while at home. The 37-year-old was initially reluctant to have his Dancing on Ice journey cut short and took to the ice for the show's Valentine's Day-themed episode with his hand strapped-up.

However, after a follow-up examination and careful consideration, the medical experts concluded that the skater should not continue with the show and instead take the time to heal properly in the interest of safeguarding against any long-term damage.

Speaking to HELLO! about his exit, he said: "I'm truly heartbroken that I will be stepping down from Dancing On Ice due to my hand injury. Coaching and performing with Faye has been a real honour and I will continue to support and be there for her during the rest of the series. I have made a friend for life. I'll see you all back on the ice very soon."

Hamish confirmed his exit from the show earlier this month

Meanwhile, Faye has been partnered with Matt Evers, who was previously skating with Denise Van Outen before she left the show due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking about the new pairing on Instagram, Faye wrote: "It's not the end of my journey it's just a change of direction… I had the honour of being taught how to skate by the one and only @hamishgaman and with all the skills & knowledge that he so kindly gave to me. I now get to begin a whole new chapter with @themattevers."

This week she took to Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of the two preparing for this weekend's movie-themed episode - and it seems the pair are getting on well despite the disruption. "Another day spent with this dreamboat @mattevers," she wrote alongside a snap of the pair in rehearsals.

Faye has been busy rehearsing with her new partner Matt

The current series of Dancing on Ice has not exactly run smoothly so far, with a number of celebrities and professionals having to drop out. Last weekend, ITV made the decision to take a temporary break and a one-off special celebrating the show's 15-year history was aired instead.

Like Denise, Billie Faiers exited due to injuries, while Rufus Hound and Joe Warren Plant had to leave due to receiving a positive COVID test result. More recently, Jason Donovan announced that he is withdrawing from the competition following a back injury.

