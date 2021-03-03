Fans of Traces will be thrilled to know that more episodes are coming! After being picked up by BBC, actor Martin Compston has revealed that the forensic drama will be returning to our screens later this year for a second series.

Taking to social media, the Line of Duty star shared a sneak peek of series two's first episode script alongside the caption: "Back tracing…"

The production company behind the show then confirmed the news sharing the image themselves. "We had a great readthrough for #Traces series 2 this afternoon, looking forward to getting started," they wrote.

Fans of the show couldn't contain their excitement at the news, with one writing: "Omg this is the best news, absolutely loved series one." Another said: "Cannot wait to see Daniel, Emma and the team back on our screens. The first series was amazing. This is so exciting," while a third added: "Excellent!! Absolutely brilliant TV with a fantastic cast."

The first series originally aired on UKTV's Alibi channel in 2019, but proved a huge hit when it was acquired by BBC One earlier this year, with the first episode attracting an audience of 6.7 million viewers.

The show, which is set in Dundee, tells the story of three women working within the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA): Emma Hedges, played by BAFTA winner Molly Windsor, Prof. Sarah Gordon, played by Laura Fraser, and Prof. Kathy Torrence, played by Jennifer Spence.

The trio work together using their forensic expertise to uncover the truth about an unsolved murder. Martin plays Daniel McAfee, the love interest of Emma, who found himself in the middle of a criminal investigation in series one.

The series also stars BAFTA-winning actress Molly Windsor

So what will series two be about? UKTV has said: "Series two will continue to delve into the world of forensic science, as the women of SIFA carefully analyse traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of who's behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee. The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off."

Given the show is yet to filming for series two, audiences have a while to wait until it airs. However, viewers can catch Martin back on their screen next month when he returns as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty’s highly anticipated sixth series.

