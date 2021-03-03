Fans plea for fourth series after Marcella finale ends on dramatic cliffhanger Did you enjoy the ITV drama?

Marcella came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday leaving many fans gobsmacked as the finale unfolded.

The drama, which stars Anna Friel as the titular character, saw the complicated story involving Keira and Maguire come to a close, but many were perplexed by the cliffhanger and were pleading for more episodes.

MORE: Anna Friel opens up about family tragedy that helped with role in Marcella

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I think and hoping there will definitely be a series four, finished series three few weeks ago but still watched every week, loved it!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marcella season three official trailer

A second person tweeted: "NO NO NO... You rascals... I knew #Marcella would be left on a knife's edge... but??? GAGGING FOR MORE!!! @annafriel and all involved... please tell me this is not "the end?!" Surely not?! Cheers to all of you!"

A third echoed this feeling, writing: "OMG! Was that a cliffhanger with the phone ringing and #Marcella leaving it behind or was it a way of leaving Marcella behind completely? I can't believe they all died even Rav, I'm assuming Katherine is still alive overall absolutely phenomenal series."

The final episode in the third series saw Marcella driving away from a scene of many suspected fatalities involving the infamous crime family, the Maguires, and her old police colleague DI Rav. However, Rav's death was not confirmed, and many are hoping a series four will reveal the truth.

MORE: Fans saying same thing about return of Marcella

MORE: Meet the cast of Marcella series three

MORE: Unforgotten viewers share top theories following episode two

Anna Friel's turn as Marcella came to a close

Despite fans eager for a fourth series, ITV are yet to confirm whether more episodes of Marcella are going ahead. Leading lady Anna Friel recently teased the potential for a fourth series of the drama to HELLO! and other press in a Q&A.

The actress said: "It was always intended to be a trilogy, but the end of the third season is left very much open. I guess it depends on how much the viewers here like it."

The 44-year-old added: "It's been really well reviewed and respected in all the other counties that have been able to see it, I'm so sorry [the UK] had to wait so long. I think it [also] depends on everyone's availability. But it was intended to be a trilogy, there is a kind of satisfying end to series three as you'll see."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.