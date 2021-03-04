Downton Abbey star Joanna Froggatt's new drama looks amazing - get the details Angela Black is a brand new thriller from the creators of Liar

Joanne Froggatt is to star in a brand new psychological thriller from the team behind Liar, and we already can’t wait for it to hit our screens.

Described as a "Hitchcockian" thriller by ITV, Angela Black focuses on a suburban homemaker whose seemingly perfect life is hiding some big secrets. Want to know more? Here's all you need to know about the series...

What is Angela Black about?

Angela seems to have it all: a lovely house in suburban London, a fulfilling but not overly demanding job, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. But beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

Knowing she's trapped in a marriage she cannot escape, Angela has accepted her lot in life. That is until one day, she's approached out of the blue by a private investigator who reveals some horrifying truths about Olivier and her life is changed forever.

The synopsis from ITV teases: "With one encounter, Angela's life switches from school runs and the dogs' home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life."

Who stars in Angela Black?

As mentioned, leading the cast as Angela is Joanne Froggatt. The actress has starred in some brilliant things following her most famous role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, but we think this new drama could be her best yet.

Speaking about the series, the 40-year-old actress described Angela Black as an "important and timely story" that she thinks "audiences will be immediately drawn into".

Michiel Huisman plays Angela's husband

Playing Angela's husband, Olivier is Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman while up-and-coming star Samuel Adewunmi appears as private investigator Ed.

When will Angela Black air and is there a trailer?

Although we don't have a release date, Angela Black is set to hit our screens this spring. ITV have yet to release a trailer for the upcoming series, but watch this space!

