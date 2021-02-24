Piers Morgan looks so different covered in tattoos The Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram

Piers Morgan has revealed what he would look like if he were covered in tattoos, and the unlikely transformation is a tad shocking!

Reposting a photo of his head superimposed onto a heavily tattooed torso on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star no doubt raised some eyebrows.

Earlier in the morning, he had been discussing what word he might get tattooed on his forehead when talking live on air to co-host Susanna Reid, prompting some hilarious internet responses.

Fans weren't able to comment on the famous dad's post – as it appeared on his Instagram Stories as opposed to on his main photo grid – but we're certain the snap would have left his social media followers divided.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan makes major mistake live on air

The outspoken TV host's fans might not have been able to have their say on Wednesday, but they certainly let their feelings be known on Thursday when Piers shared a photo of one of his lockdown lunches.

Posting a picture of an impressive lobster spread, the 55-year-old explained that he and his family were tucking into a restaurant-worthy feast consisting of three grilled lobsters, whole king prawns and quinoa salad.

Piers shared the photo on Instagram

"Lockdown lobster lunch. I’m going to shut my eyes and pretend I’m at Club 55. Via @capitalseafoods (superbly cooked by @maricor_flor)", he captioned the photo.

Before long, several people had pointed out he was in a very privileged position to be able to enjoy a fine dining experience while thousands are struggling to pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Enjoy your lunch - lockdown must really be taking its toll on you, struggling to feed your kids", one wrote. Another commented: "Good job your not on furlough, it would be a bacon sandwich like a lot of people."

Others rushed to defend Piers, insisting he is entitled to eat whatever he likes during his time off.

One fan diplomatically wrote: "How absolutely delicious I’m salivating here! I understand people complaining about their poverty in this awful time .. I am too.. but hey if you don’t like it just don’t look!! Easy as."

