GMB's Kate Garraway reveals joy for her children as husband Derek Draper remains hospitalised The star was talking to co-presenter and friend Ben Shephard

Kate Garraway expressed her joy as her two children, Darcey, 14, and Bill, 11, are preparing to return to school on Monday.

MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway's home with husband is a world of fun

Talking on Friday's Good Morning Britain show, the mother-of-two was speaking to co-presenter Ben Shephard when she revealed with a big smile: "There's a lot of pupils excited about that, except for my kids, who are basically NOT being schooled by me, so therefore I face up to the reality of having to get their head round some education."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard reveals their joy as kids return to school on Monday

Ben added: "There's definitely a benefit isn't there to have schooled children to make them realise how brilliant their teachers are and desperately want them to get back to school."

Talking about what excited her children the most, Kate continued: "And actually, to be honest, they are very excited about seeing friends at school and getting back in the swing of it but probably not excited as mums and dads out there."

RELATED: Kate Garraway: Finding Derek: everything you need to know about new documentary

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals the touching way Prince William showed compassion for her kids

Kate pictured with her two kids whilst clapping for carers during the first lockdown

She later added: "[Going back to school] has that end of the summer term vibe, hasn't it? But in a weird kind of reverse, it's so strange. I'm just looking forward to not having to get my head round new maths anymore, it's all changed since my day Ben.

Kate's joy for her kids comes just a week after she revealed her sadness at not being able to see her husband since December.

The presenter was speaking to GMB guest Frank Bruno, who sent a sweet message of support to her during their chat.

"If you see your husband today give him my regards," the former boxer told her at the end of his interview, to which Kate replied: "Unfortunately I can't see him, I haven't been able to see him for two months." She added: "I will try to pass the message on."