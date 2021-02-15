Kate Garraway was left red-faced on Good Morning Britain after being forced to deny that she was having a romance with her milkman! The TV personality had previously opened up about how helpful Mick the milkman had been throughout lockdown, and accidentally made a faux pas after saying that he offers her "extras".

Speaking about the incident on Monday morning's episode of GMB, she explained: "He is a very efficient milkman! There's no romance involved!

WATCH: Kate talks Mick the milkman

"Poor old Mick the milkman, I was only trying to give him some credit but he was inundated on Friday with people saying, 'What's been going on with you and Kate Garraway?' Nothing's going on, he's simply been delivering milk efficiently and occasionally offers extras like butter or eggs or orange juice!"

Ben Shephard gleefully showed the awkward clip from Friday's episode on the show again, where Kate said: "He'll leave me little notes asking if I want anything extra other than the milk." Realising her gaffe as Ben burst out laughing, she shouted: "I don't mean that!"

Fans loved the funny moment on the show, with one writing: "What an amazing strong woman you are Kate, enjoying the valentine moments of the rest of the GMB team with a smile and a laugh, even adding the milkman joke!" Another added: "The milkman clip brightened my morning! I screen recorded it, sent it to all my friends and have been replaying it all weekend!! I still laugh like I’m watching it the first time."

Ben and Kate were in giggles over the mistake on Friday's episode

Kate returned to GMB after taking annual leave on Thursday, and opened up about her time off. She said: "I haven't been feeling really well. I think it might have been one of those things when the chickens come home to roost after a long year.

"But we all have, haven't we? And I took some holiday leave at home, literally within the four walls of my home, had a lot of sleep and a bit of medicine, and feeling much better."

The mother-of-two was later asked about her husband Derek Draper, who was been in hospital with COVID-19 since March, and if there had been any progress, to which she said: "I haven't seen him Ben, I haven't seen him since Christmas. He's back into a situation of looking at strangers in masks. And, you know, that's the situation for everybody who has someone in hospital, it's not new to him.

