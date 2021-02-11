Kate Garraway takes part in powerful campaign alongside Sharon Osbourne and Myleene Klass

Kate Garraway has urged people to "please stay safe and stay at home if you can" and help defeat coronavirus in a powerful campaign released this week.

The mother-of-two stars in the video alongside celebrities such as TOWIE's Gemma Collins, Kate's good friend and fellow radio presenter Myleene Klass and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne. This Morning's Dr Ranj, Shane Richie and I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp also feature in the one-minute clip.

The film was made as part of the newspaper industry's All Together partnership with the UK Government, and will run across 650 national and regional news brands from Thursday.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares important message for the nation

Kate's message is clearly from the heart as she knows first-hand how devastating the pandemic is. Next month will mark one year since her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised and placed in a coma to try and overcome the illness. Derek remains in hospital in a semi-conscious state.

The TV star returned to her presenting duties after a two-week absence on Thursday. Appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard, Kate interviewed Matt Hancock and spoke to him properly for the first time since Derek fell ill.

Kate has returned to her presenting duties

When asked what the government was planning for those with long COVID, the Health Secretary replied: "I think this is an incredibly important subject and it is very close to my heart too. I know people close to me who have long COVID and it is a really serious problem.

"We have put significant funding into research to try to understand the causes and there appear to be a whole series of different syndromes that cause different symptoms that all amount to long COVID…

"I know that Derek had it very, very seriously, but also some people don't end up in hospital, don't have particularly severe initial symptoms and end up having those symptoms stay with them for months."

The couple share two children

Speaking about her husband Derek's condition last week on the 5 Years Time podcast, Kate revealed she is unsure whether her spouse will recover. Despite her ongoing heartache, Kate - who shares two children Darcey, 14, and William, 11, with Derek - is continuing to hold hope.

"It's been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March," she said. "Even though we're hoping he can recover, it's taking a very, very long time. We don't know how much he can recover. So that's impacted on us, obviously, dramatically. So, it's been really difficult."

"Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief," continued Kate. "The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help Covid, I think, and help us regain some normality."

