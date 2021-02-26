Viewers are saying the same thing about new Netflix series Ginny and Georgia The show stars Batwoman actress Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry

Brand new series Ginny and Georgia was released this week, and it seems that the new show has been an instant hit with viewers.

The comedy-drama tells the story of free-spirited Georgia and her teenage daughter Ginny, who decide to swap city life for a small town in Massachusetts after Kenny, Ginny's husband, mysteriously dies.

Not long after landing on Netflix, viewers took to social media to give their verdict, and it seems like they were all left making the same comparison.

WATCH: All of season one of Ginny and Georgia is available to watch on Netflix

"Started watching the new @Netflix show #GinnyandGeorgia and it is such a cute show! Totally like Gilmore Girls, but for 2021," one fan tweeted, comparing the show to the timeless drama starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as quick-talking mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

Another echoed: "Started watching Ginny and Georgia nine minutes in I knew it would be the one. Absolutely hilarious, relatable, very Gilmore Girl-esque," while a third said: "Okay so I wasn't sure about it in the beginning but #GinnyAndGeorgia on Netflix is like Gilmore Girls if Lorelai was a highly skilled con artist and, like, kinda a murderer. I really want a season two."

Other fans reckons they spotted a nod to the classic noughties hit, which ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, in Ginny and Georgia's opening episode.

Fans spotted a nod to Gilmore Girls in Ginny's bedroom

"So the monkey lamp with a purple shade in Ginny and Georgia is 100% a Gilmore Girls reference, yeah @Netflix?" someone wrote after spotting what appeared to be an identical lamp to the one that Lorelai had in Ginny's bedroom.

Have you watched the show? The official synopsis for it reads: "Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller.

"After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life... and Georgia will do anything to protect her family."

