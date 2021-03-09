Unforgotten star reveals that he binge-watched show - and we can relate Andy Nyman is a big fan of the show!

Unforgotten is so good that even the cast are a little obsessed with it! Andy Nyman, who plays Dean Barton in season four, revealed that he became hooked onto the drama after trying to watch a couple of episodes for research after landing his role.

He told ITV: "I knew that people were really passionate about this drama so I was excited to watch it. When the job was offered to me I thought it would help to watch a few episodes of the first series but cut forward to two nights later and we had completed the first two series and were trying to find the third."

He continued: "I was blown away by it. I loved the structure; at its base level it is a really interesting take on a whodunit. I was just amazed at how elevated it was, how incredible the acting was. Nicola and Sanjeev are phenomenal and the surrounding cast are just as strong."

Have you been enjoying the series so far?

Chatting about his role as one of the suspects in the new series, he continued: "He is happily married with two children. One of his children, Jack suffers from special needs and whilst Dean spends a lot of time with both of his sons he finds trying to get that balance quite difficult and he tends to overcompensate with Jack."

The series was delayed by 24 hours following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview airing on ITV on Monday night, meaning that the show will go ahead on Tuesday evening instead. In season four, Cassie and Sunny are charged with finding the culprits behind a murder that took place 30 years prior, with the body kept perfectly preserved in a freezer for the entire time.

We can't wait to find out more clues about the case in episode three!

