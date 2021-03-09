Line of Duty season six trailer is finally here - and it looks like 'H' could finally be revealed How amazing does the new series of the BBC show look?

Line of Duty fans, assemble! The brand new trailer for season six has landed, and it looks like the AC-12 gang have got their work cut out for them in the new seven-part series.

The new series will look at the murder of Gail Vella, who Ted Hastings can be heard describing as "this force's highest-profile investigation". He continued: "It will be our job to detect whether police corruption has contributed to this murder remaining unsolved." We're sucking on diesel now!

WATCH: Line of Duty season six trailer is finally here

The new trailer also introduces Kelly Macdonald as the guest lead, Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, who is being investigated by AC-12, while also hinting that she could be the true identity behind the fourth corrupt officer using the code name of 'H'.

Are you excited for season six?

Chatting about the upcoming series on The Graham Norton Show, Adrian Dunbar said: "18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed. We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first. Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those ‘head-wrecks’ for the audience."

The new series will be set 18 months after the events of season five

The new series will premiere on 21 March at 9 pm. Speaking about how the show has grown in viewers over the years, Adrian added: "It was a slow burn. The first series was great, but we didn’t know we would get a second one. Then we got a second one and halfway through that suddenly the numbers built and since then it’s just taken off – it’s big and the anticipation is massive. It’s intense."

