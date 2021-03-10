Piers Morgan didn't appear on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning but he did take some time to speak to the press who were waiting outside his London home.

Talking as he walked his daughter Elise, nine, to school, the broadcaster commented on the events that led him to unexpectedly quit his job the previous day.

He said: "I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be able to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle that's entirely their right."

Asked about Alex Beresford, with whom Piers had an on-screen argument before storming off the set of GMB on Tuesday, the 55-year-old responded: "Good luck to him."

Alex has been rumoured to be one of the possible replacements for Piers' co-hosting role alongside Susanna Reid.

Other names suggested by the press and the public include Alex's fellow GMB regular Ben Shephard and former This Morning frontman Richard Madeley, who has filled in for Piers in the past.

Ranvir Singh filled Piers' seat on Wednesday but it remains to be seen who will take over the role full-time.

Alex is a fan favourite on the show

Meanwhile, the dad-of-four assured reporters that his time off was simply "a temporary hibernation".

He went on: "I've got lots of other jobs. If you're worried about me going hungry, you don't need to worry."

Piers' departure from the breakfast show came after it was revealed he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom.

Ranvir Singh filled in for Piers on Wednesday

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints following his remarks about Meghan Markle's mental health on Monday's show.

The duchess herself also made a formal complaint to ITV.

According to PA, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

Piers was also criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by his comments.

