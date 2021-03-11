The Crown star Claire Foy to play Duchess in new BBC drama Claire will be playing a Duchess instead of a Queen this time

It has been revealed that The Crown star Claire Foy and Wandavision’s Paul Bettany will be starring opposite each other in an exciting follow-up to the Hugh Grant show A Very English Scandal, with the new series, aptly titled A Very British Scandal.

According to Variety, the pair will play the Duke and Duchess of Argyll during their well-publicised and extremely acrimonious divorce in a joint series. The series will air on BBC One in the UK, and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking about the three-part series, which is to be written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky, Claire said: “I’m so excited to work with Anne, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality.”

Claire previously played the Queen in The Crown

Paul added: “I’m delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives. I’m also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios.”

The synopsis reads: “A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.

Paul recently reprised his role as Vision in Wandavision

“As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.”

