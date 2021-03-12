Jennifer Garner reveals how one of her phobias ruined filming on Yes Day The actress opened up about her new Netflix film

Jennifer Garner opened up about filming her upcoming film Yes Day on The Graham Norton Show, and admitted that she accidentally made one take unusable thanks to her fear of going on roller coasters.

She explained: “It was so much fun to shoot, and I think in watching it you can feel our fun in making it. Here’s the ridiculous thing, I developed and produced this film so you’d think I wouldn’t put terrifying things out there!

“Riding on rollercoasters is something I loathe, and we lost most of the take as it wasn’t usable because I was crying and screaming ‘Jenna! Jenna!’ – her character’s name was Katie!”

The film, which landed on Netflix on Friday, sees Jennifer play mum Allison. The synopsis reads: "Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY - where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.

“Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.”

Jennifer stars in the new family film

Jennifer previously opened up about her own experience with motherhood, and how that once she became a mother, she was targeted by photographers much more so than Ben - despite the fact he was more famous at the time.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, she explained: “We lived down a street that was chock-a-block full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they'd all go by one by one, no problem, and then I'd go do a school run and it'd be 15 cars going with me… It just put so much anxiety in our little family.”

