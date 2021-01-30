Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of lookalike sisters – wow The 13 Going on 30 star caused a huge fan reaction

Jennifer Garner sparked a huge reaction from fans on Saturday when she posted a rare photo of her lookalike sisters.

The 13 Going on 30 actress delighted fans with the family snapshot, with many commenting on their incredible similarities.

Posting a heartfelt tribute to her "two favourite people", Jennifer wrote: "As a little kid, I was tortured by my sisters’ birthdays, as their celebrations were within two weeks of each other and right after Christmas. Poor me! No one pays any attention!! (Jan Brady)

"Today’s the day smack in the middle of my two favorite people, just like me. Melissa and Susannah, more dear to me with every passing year, I love you so. #GarnerGirls."

Fans were quick to react to the stunning photo, with one penning: "All three of you look beautiful and amazing." A second wrote: "I love this AND the Jan Brady reference!!! Happy Birthday."

A third added: "Three beautiful ladies." While a fourth wrote: "Good looking sisters!"

Jennifer and her sisters look so alike!

Jennifer's tribute comes after she shared a heart-wrenching memorial video montage of her fond memories which she fears she won't ever be able to recreate.

Pining for her pre-pandemic life, the Alias actress posted an in memoriam style video montage dedicated to airport travels and skinny jeans. The video, watch above, is somehow both sad and yet delightfully funny.

Jennifer broke down on Instagram Live recently

The clip includes Jennifer skipping through airports, struggling with too much luggage, and napping on planes all while wearing skinny jeans. The actress captioned the Instagram post: "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)".

It seems Jennifer has been doing somewhat of an emotional purge recently on social media. Last week she broke down crying during a mediation session which briefly concerned fans.

The actress was on Instagram Live for a virtual healing class with her friend, Chelsea, when she appeared to slowly have a meltdown. The star didn’t reveal the reason for her emotional moment but was smiling as she signed off from the live session.

