Gogglebox family explain absence from new episodes

Gogglebox newcomers The Baggs have denied they've been dropped by Channel 4 after appearing on the show for just one series.

The Essex based family of four made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry and sons George and Joe, only joined the show last year year but will reportedly not appear in any of the new episodes.

While it was initially reported by some outlets that the family had been axed from the series following viewer backlash, Lisa has since revealed that the family did not film for the new series for a very valid reason.

Taking to Instagram, she cleared up the rumours with a post that read: "I can categorically confirm this is a total LIE! Due to Covid restrictions we are unable to film this current series.

"Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon," she added.

Eldest son Joe then took to Instagram Stories to further explain why viewers will not see the family on the latest series. "Frustrating to address this but we weren't dropped," he wrote "Due to the lockdown there aren't enough cameras to go round to the entire cast and therefore we decided as a family to take a series off.

The Bagg family will not appear in the new episodes

"Of course there was criticism about us, the producers said this happens to all new families so it's not uncommon and not a reason for people to get cut from the show," he added.

Another Gogglebox regular who will not appear on the new series is Tom Malone Jr, who announced last month that he has left to pursue "new opportunities". The reality star, who has appeared on the popular programme since 2014, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

Tom Malone Jr announced he has quit the show

"So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox," he began, adding: "I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

He continued: "I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid. PS. don't worry my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday. To the future."

