Meet the cast of Gogglebox 2020, from the old favourites to the newcomers The Channel 4 show has seen many faces over the years

Since appearing on our screens for the first time in 2013, Gogglebox has been brightening up our evenings with its light-hearted entertainment and friendly faces. Many families have come and gone making us laugh, cry and everything in between over the years; some have been there since the beginning, and some are new to the screen. Since the show is now in its 15th series, we've done a round-up of everyone who will be giving their verdict of the nation's TV from the comfort of their sofa.

Jenny and Lee

This pair of firm friends from Hull have been favourites on the show since they joined in the beginning. Jenny met Lee when she was a landlady of a pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer. The two get along famously and make each other laugh constantly (who else remembers that face cream moment?) as well as viewers.

Amira and Iqra

These two friends from London first joined the show with their friend Amani, however Amira and Iqra now appear just the two of them. The pair joined the show in series 10.

Giles and Mary

Married couple Giles, an artist, and Mary, a writer who has worked for Tatler and the Spectator, are known for their quirky décor as much as their hilarious quips. The couple joined the show in 2015 and live in Wiltshire.

Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Izzi from Leeds have been making viewers laugh since joining for series six. They film at Ellie's flat and are loved for their unapologetic sense of humour.

Peter and Sophie

Siblings Peter and Sophie are relatively new to the show, having joined in 2018. The two crack jokes and make each other and viewers laugh with their views on the week's TV. Sophie works as a window dresser and Pete works in insurance.

The Siddiquis

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show and much-loved by viewers. The family hail from Derby others members of the family such as sibling Raza and mum often pop in too.

The Plummers

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in series eight. The brothers live in Bristol and very into their sport with Tristan even playing semi-professionally between 2007 and 2010.

David and Shirley

This happily married couple from Wales have been husband and wife for over 40 years. David and Shirley joined in 2015.

John and Beryl

In series 12, John and Beryl joined the show and although don't reveal much on the show about their private lives, they're assets to the show all the same.

Anne and Ken

Brand new additions to Gogglebox are Anne and Ken from County Durham. The pair have been married for over 50 years and are clearly still loved up, as Ken presented his wife with a bouquet of roses during their first appearance on the show. Cute.

Abbie and Georgia

Another pair of Gogglebox members from Durham are Abbie and Georgia. The friends have been on the show since 2018.

Paige and Sally

Mother and daughter duo Paige and Sally hail from Birmingham and joined last year. Mum Sally, 53, is a carer and Paige, 23, works as a business manager.

The Malones

The Malones are a family that are long-favourites to the show, having joined back in series four. As well as their healthy-sized portions on snacks, they're known for their frank statements and their cute dogs too.

The Michaels

The Michael family live in Brighton and have been regulars and favourites on the show since the beginning. Louis joins his parents Andrew and Carolyne on the sofa but in previous years his sister Alex has appeared too.

Daniel and Stephen

Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox along with his then-boyfriend Chris and even appeared together for a while after they split. Now, however, Stephen is now joined by husband Daniel who first started appearing in 2019.

