The Great Celebrity Bake Off: is James McAvoy single? He and his ex-wife, Anne-Marie Duff, split in 2016

James McAvoy is just one of this series' movie stars who will be trying his hand at baking up the goods to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Great Celebrity Back Off. You might have seen the star in films including Split and Atonement - but how much do you know about the actor away from the cameras?

Is James McAvoy in a relationship?

James is indeed in a relationship with the former PA to director M.Night Shyamalan, who is now the Social media manager for the real estate app Jove, Lisa Liberati. The pair were first linked back in 2017, and James recently opened up about spending lockdown with one another.

WATCH: James McAvoy stars in The Great Celebrity Bake Off

He told The Daily Mail: "We are in London and it’s all good. We’ve just moved into a nice, slightly bigger house but we were in a tiny flat before. Around about April we built a makeshift studio in my spare bedroom. Our only spare bedroom which was full of moving stuff was rammed and just full of this James made recording studio."

James and Lisa have been dating since 2017

Does James McAvoy have children?

James shares one son, Brendan, with his ex-wife, Anne-Marie Duff. The pair split back in 2016, and released a statement at the time which read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce.

James and Anne-Marie split in 2016

"We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son. We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child’s privacy during this time."

