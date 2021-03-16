Unforgotten episode four aired on Monday night, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats once again as the murder case of Matthew Walsh continues to roll on.

But after the episode aired, fans were delighted when the writer and creator of the show, Chris Lang, shared some exciting news.

MORE: Unforgotten season four: 4 top theories on who killed Matthew Walsh

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Chris retweeted a post about TV ratings showing that the ITV drama had reached number one thanks to its highly-anticipated return this month. Chris wrote: "Oh, what's this? #Unforgotten #NUMBERONE!!" before tagging several members of the cast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unforgotten returns for fourth series

Star of the show, Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays DI Sunny Khan in the detective series, was clearly thrilled with the news and retweeted the post, writing: "Well. This hasn't happened to me since Spirit in the Sky, 17 years ago!!"

Fans of Unforgotten were equally delighted with its success. One person wrote: "Well! Well done! Well deserved! #Unforgotten is brilliant - highlight of the TV week. Thank you." A second viewer said: "It's absolutely the best thing on TV (or any other 'platform') Excellent acting and writing throughout all the seasons."

A third was quick to compliment the actors, while also expressing their desire for a fifth season: "Loving this series and loved all the previous too. Please don't let this end."

MORE: Line of Duty season six is a welcome return to form: review

MORE: The One: viewers saying the same thing about Netflix's new show

Series four of Unforgotten is hugely popular

Sanjeev appears alongside Nicola Walker (The Split, Last Tango in Halifax) who plays DCI Cassie Stuart in the whodunit, and the pair's dynamic is part of what makes the show so popular. Thanks to their time working together, the actors have built up a strong friendship over the years.

MORE: Hugh Bonneville reveals one thing getting in the way of Downton Abbey film sequel

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as lead detectives

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Nicola, who's also known for her work in Spooks, told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "It's one of the unexpected gifts of work that you can find great friendship in the workplace and it happened almost immediately with me and Sanj."

She added: "It was like a chemical reaction straight away, we looked each other at the first read-through and we noticed we both had the same look in our eye, which was terror, because it's your first big day of meeting everybody, cautious excitement and terror, and it was exactly the same look. And we both knew from there that we'd be okay."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.