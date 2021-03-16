The One: viewers saying the same thing about Netflix's new show Have you tried the popular series yet?

The One is Netflix's latest trending TV show - and follows a group of characters in the near-future after a new invention can reveal your one true love. But what are viewers saying about the new show?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Just finished The One on Netflix. As someone who loved the book, couldn’t wait to see this. It’s well worth binge-watching if you get time.. and also check out the cracking book that inspired the series by @johnmarrs1," while another added: "Watched the first episode of #TheOne and it’s pretty good so far, intrigued to see what’s going to happen."

WATCH: Have you tried The One yet?

However, others weren't too keen, with one person tweeting: "#TheOne is so dull that you’ll give up after one episode. Not a joke, just a fact." Another posted: "Spent a restless, smirking hour watching the first episode of #TheOne on #Netflix. An old idea, already chewed over, featuring a lot of icy, remote people I cannot bring myself to care about, welded to lackluster cinematography and painfully bad dialogue."

Are you enjoying the series?

Have you tried the series yet? The official synopsis reads: "The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

"No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

