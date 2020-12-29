Sad news for Call the Midwife season ten in 2021 Are you a fan of the beloved BBC show?

While we would usually be ready to bat away with January Blues with a new season of Call the Midwife next month, 2021 will see a big change in the show's timings due to the COVID-19 lockdown affecting filming earlier this year.

Instead of airing in January, season ten will instead begin later in the new year. According to the show's creator, Heidi Thomas, the cast and crew were halfway through filming the new series at the beginning of December, so we may still have a while to wait.

She said: "We are now exactly halfway through filming series ten, and in story terms [we] are up to the summer of 1966. (No spoilers - England win the World Cup!) Everything feels full of optimism."

The BBC also confirmed that, due to the "later than usual start to filming", the new season would also consist of seven episodes instead of the usual eight.

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris told the BBC: "Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how Covid-19 has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives.

The cast and crew were able to make the Christmas special

"In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes." It sounds like it will certainly be worth the wait!

Executive Producer for the BBC, Mona Qureshi, added: "We are so delighted that the Call The Midwife team are able to re-assemble to bring us series ten for the new year."

