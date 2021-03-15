The One's leading star Hannah Ware has a very famous sibling Are you watching the Netflix show?

The One landed on Netflix this week and the unique drama has already found itself in the top ten most popular shows.

The drama series, which is based on the book by John Marrs, has a stellar cast including Hannah Ware, Zoe Tapper and Amir El-Masry, but did you know that leading actress Hannah has a famous sibling?

Hannah Ware, who plays billionaire scientist and CEO of The One, Rebecca is the sister of Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee Jessie Ware!

Jessie, who is two years younger than Hannah, rose to prominence in 2011 on the release of her first album Devotion which afforded her the nomination for the Mercury Prize. She then went onto release two more records, Tough Love and Glasshouse between 2014 and 2018, before releasing her most recent album What's Your Pleasure? in 2020.

Nowadays, however, Jessie can be found alongside her mum Lennie on their chart-topping podcast Table Manners, which has seen them welcome a whole host of famous names including John Legend, Dolly Parton and Eva Longoria.

Hannah is no stranger to showbiz either and has been acting for a number of years now. After studying at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, she went on to secure roles in TV shows such as Betrayal and the Steve McQueen film, Shame. She also had a leading role in Starz drama series Boss as Emma Kane.

Hannah stars in The One on Netflix

Her most recent work comes in the form on The One as CEO and billionaire scientist Rebecca. The synopsis for the new series reads: "THE ONE is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

Hannah's sister is singer Jessie Ware

"No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

Fans were blown away after realising the two talented celebrities were related. One person wrote on Twitter: "I was thinking how much Rebecca in #TheOne looks like Jessie Ware, only to find it's her real-life sister!" A second said: "Can't believe that Rebecca Fox from The One, is Jessie Ware's sister in real life!" While a third commented: "Watching #theOne on Netflix and I keep thinking the lead is Jessie Ware... turns out it's her sister."

